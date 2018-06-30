Trump declined answer on Crimea

Fortnight ahead of the Summit with Russia, President Donald Trump has declined to rule out recognizing Republic of Crimea as a part or Russian Federation.

Asked by reporters on future of Crimea Trump was very laconic, and said: “We’re going to have to see.”

Trump declined to reveal his position on possible development of relations between two countries when asked whether he would consider “lifting  sanctions on Russia” which were imposed in response to “annexation of Crimea”. The President said the meeting is aiming at improvement of bilateral relations, which are at a post-Cold War low. “We’ll see what Russia does,” Trump said.

Trump-Putin meeting takes place on the 16th of July in Helsinki, Finland, according to Russian diplomats the preparations are on the way.

