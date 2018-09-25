Malta demands Aquarius to clarify its status

Fifty-eight migrants aboard the #Aquarius NGO rescue vessel will be trasported to Malta and from there to France, Germany, Portugal and Spain, after a deal was reached to share the responsibility for the arrivals among EU member-states.

#Malta & #France again step up to solve #migrant impasse. 58persons to disembark in international waters,be distributed in 4other #EU MemberStates. #Aquarius needs to solve its current status. With @emmanuelmacron & other leaders we want to show multilateral approach possible -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) September 25, 2018

The migrants will “disembark in international waters”, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted from the UN General Assembly in New York.

However he urged Aquarius vessel to clarify its status. Since February 2016 the vessel operates as major transport for NGO SOS Mediterranée and Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF, or Doctors without borders) to search and rescue illegal migrants from African coasts, mainly Libya, assisting their safe sea crossing to reach European shores.

Panama authorities have begun procedures to revoke the registration of the Aquarius illegal migrants rescue ship operating in the central Mediterranean. Charities say the Italian government is to blame for the move.

⚡PRESS RELEASE⚡ Pressured by #Italy, the announcement by #Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) to revoke the registration of the #Aquarius condemns hundreds of men, women & children who are desperate to reach safety, to a watery grave. #MSF @SOSMedIntl https://t.co/w1i6K5yfhM — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) September 23, 2018