Belgium Ambassador summoned in Madrid

The Belgian ambassador to Madrid, Marc Calcoen, has been summoned because Jan Peumans, the president of the Flemish Parliament, reportedly insulted Spain in a letter to Carme Forcadell, the former president of the Catalan Parliament currently in office. detention, reports De Tijd. The information has been confirmed at the Belga agency by the FPS Foreign Affairs.

Jan Peumans personally handed the message to Mrs Forcadell while he was going to visit her in prison with MEP Mark Demesmaeker (N-VA). Its content was broadcast on September 7 on the Twitter account of Mr. Demesmaeker.

Spanish foreign minister @JosepBorrellF upset by letter of Speaker of Flemish Parliament Jan Peumans which I brought to @ForcadellCarme in prison. Well Mr Borrell, all democrats in the EU are upset by Spain for having political prisoners! https://t.co/3urkdMyPw7 via @destandaard — Mark Demesmaeker (@markdemesmaeker) September 25, 2018

This official letter, written by the president of a regional parliament “which has a prominent place in the Belgian protocol order”, is considered an insult by Spain, explained the ambassador.

The Spanish authorities are asking Foreign Affairs to contact Mr Peumans and to inform him that the content of his letter is unacceptable. On September 18, Madrid had already told Jan Peumans not to be pleased with his remarks, considered “a gesture frankly hostile”.

Strong Speaker of Flemish Parliament Jan Peumans on @radio1be: “I stand by what I said: Spanish authorities injured 800 Catalan voters and still keep political prisoners. This is unworthy of a democratic constitutional state. @NVA_EU https://t.co/r089Didq37 — Mark Demesmaeker (@markdemesmaeker) September 26, 2018

H.E. Calcoen informed Brussels that the incident was another step in “a long list of irritations” in bilateral relations between the two countries. The openly “unflattering” tone used by the Sanchez government against Belgium meant to “raise some fears“, he said. He was also surprised that the letter itself has not yet made the headlines of the Spanish press.

Spanish govt convokes Belgian ambassador after Speaker of Flemish Parliament wrote "the central government in Spain is no longer able to comply with the conditions to be a part of a modern democratic EU", to protest jailing of ex Speaker of Catalan Parl.https://t.co/cOag6fafOJ — Pieter Cleppe (@pietercleppe) September 25, 2018