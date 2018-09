Russian Embassy in Kiev has failed a complaint with Ukraine Foreign Ministry about damage to diplomats’ cars which were vandalized, Russian media reports.

The vandals smeared diplomats’s cars with human experiments and scrawled insults with paint. Tires were punctured and license plates torn off.

Ukrainian Nationalists Attacked the Cars of Russian Diplomats and the Head of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture https://t.co/M2ZuLH8epq via @O_Rich_ — Victor Kuhnovets (@vicktop55) September 27, 2018

The incident is not unique, as Russian diplomat’s cars have been vandalized in Kiev previously: