Counter-terrorism unit investigates Crimea explosion

A powerful blast in a college in the Crimean city of Kerch (pictured), claimed lives of at least 10 young people and injured more than 50. Initially accidental gas leakage has been presumed as a cause of explosion, but shorty afterwards the investigators revealed an explosive device was used.

Crimean emergency services and ambulances started to arrive shortly after the blast was heard. The injured have been rushed to local hospitals. The majority of those injured are reportedly in serious condition and medical students have flocked to the hospitals offering their help, while locals rushed to offer blood donations.

AMENDED: Blast in Crimea college was terror attack, explosive device was filled with shrapnel, investigators said, according to RT TV channel.

AMENDED: There were two explosions according to local media, before the detonation armed people were rushing though the building and shooting. Death toll is growing to 13 people, but some reporters insist on 18.

"Then, armed with assault rifles, they were running around the second floor, opening doors to the classrooms and killing everyone who came their way… a real terrorist attack! Like in Beslan!" – College director on blast in #Kerch

AMENDED:

The suspect in the Kerch college attack has been identified as a 22-year-old student. He committed suicide after killing 18 people and injuring dozens with gunfire and a blast the head of the Republic of Crimea has said.

“The suspected murderer shot himself,” Sergey Aksenov told the media. He was a senior student of the same college.”

The official added that the number of people killed in the attack, which is reportedly mostly made up of students, has risen to 18. Earlier, witnesses claimed there were multiple masked attackers involved, but Aksenov didn’t mention any possible accomplices.

Russia’s investigative committee has named the suspect as Vladislav Roslyakov and said he was 18 rather than 22. It added the incident was now considered a multiple homicide rather than a terrorist attack.