“Still time to reach a deal”

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she considers Brexit deal was still possible as she arrived in Brussels Europa building to meet her 27 European Union counterparts, in spite of the talks impasse over how to the Irish border functional arrangements.

#EUCO #Brexit @TheresaMay came second having some time to talks to EU27 counterparts. It looked like she hosts the event. https://t.co/DaC3nlexBg — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 17, 2018

At the European Council Article 50 working dinner, EU27 leaders will review the state of the negotiations with the UK. EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said weeks of hard work were needed to solve the problem, promising to approach the talks “calmly and patiently”.

#EUCO @EP_President for us Irish border is priorty, the solution is possible, but we have to work hard. pic.twitter.com/cT5QY77hua — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 17, 2018

The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said the Article 50 deal is still possible but requires ‘hard work‘. He once again backed the proposal of the MEPs for three year transition period for finding the best solutions for existing issues, namely the Irish border arrangements.

Dutch Prime minister expressed “cautious optimism” concerning possibility to reach a deal.