EFTA prepares for no-deal Brexit

Posted on by Leave a comment

The EFTA trade alliance is preparing the contingency plans in case Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on its future ties with Brussels, EFTA’s secretary general told a Swiss newspaper.

We cannot rule out a no-deal scenario until the last moment. Therefore, all parties must take precautions to minimize disruption of economic and financial flows and to secure the essential rights and obligations of citizens in such a case. This also applies to the EFTA states,Henri Getaz, a Swiss diplomat, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

Such arrangements are currently being prepared. We are aware that some circles in London are promoting the idea of joining EFTA or European Economic Area (EEA). But that does not match the position of the British government, which has rejected the option and taken a different line,” he was quoted as saying in an interview.

Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein comprise the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA.

tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s