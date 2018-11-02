EFTA prepares for no-deal Brexit
The EFTA trade alliance is preparing the contingency plans in case Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on its future ties with Brussels, EFTA’s secretary general told a Swiss newspaper.
“We cannot rule out a no-deal scenario until the last moment. Therefore, all parties must take precautions to minimize disruption of economic and financial flows and to secure the essential rights and obligations of citizens in such a case. This also applies to the EFTA states,” Henri Getaz, a Swiss diplomat, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
“Such arrangements are currently being prepared. We are aware that some circles in London are promoting the idea of joining EFTA or European Economic Area (EEA). But that does not match the position of the British government, which has rejected the option and taken a different line,” he was quoted as saying in an interview.
Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein comprise the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA.