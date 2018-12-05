Trump trolls Macron over climate change

President Donald Trump used his Twitter micro blog to comment on events in France, where fuel tax imposition caused public outrage culminating in a wave of urban violence. President Macron had to postpone his plans to implement his measure, conceived in name of climate change agenda:

“I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago,” Trump tweeted.

I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago. The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

“The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters,” said Trump, referring to a global deal on the environment drafted in Paris in late 2015.

Police violence in #France has no end… French policemen detaining #YellowVests are using extreme force. Although the protesters are on the ground without defence, the police continues to hit them. One officer then tries to prevent the recording.#GiletsJaunes#MacronDemisson pic.twitter.com/KRJwRYhkfV — EHA News (@eha_news) December 4, 2018

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe decided to freeze planned increases to fuel taxes for at least six months in response to weeks of sometimes violent protests in big cities all over France, marking the first major U-turn by Macron’s administration in 18 months in office.

"This anger, you would have to be deaf and blind not to see it, nor hear it" – French PM Edouard Philippe suspends planned fuel tax hikes in a bid to draw the heat out of the #gilletJaunes protestshttps://t.co/fAhV1DFWDe — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 4, 2018