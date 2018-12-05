Salvini assesses EU too weak to attack Italy over budget

The European Union has too many problems to sanction Italy for its 2019 budget, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said.

“I don’t think the EU is enjoying a state of health such as to allow it to question and sanction Europe’s second industrial power,” he said.

Salvini added he was confident that a budget deal would be found, “we are working with alacrity on it”.



EU has too many problems to punish Italy. Confident of budget deal, working 'with alacrity' https://t.co/FUVrG135bR — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) December 4, 2018

Italy accused the EU of “economic terrorism,” as its row with economic leaders in the bloc deepened when the EU finance ministers warned Italy that it must abide by EU rules on public spending.

The war of words between Rome and Brussels is focused on Italy’s new budget proposal, which seeks to increase spending and cut taxes, but would raise Italy’s debt and breach EU budget rules.

“There are European institutions playing at bringing terrorism to the financial markets,” said Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio who heads the Five Star Movement (M5S).