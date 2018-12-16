May does not prepare II referendum

Theresa May government is not preparing for a second referendum on Brexit, ministers said on Sunday December 16, defending the text of Prime Minister’s deal with EU27, intending to get Westminster approval with a few amendments.

Theresa May has angrily condemned calls for a second Brexit referendum from former Prime Minister Tony Blair. #Brexit https://t.co/N2va0NmcFl — LBC (@LBC) December 16, 2018

While May is confronted with a deadlock in House of Commons over the deal and the EU refuses to renegotiate the deal so far, more politicians are considering the possibility of the UK leaving without an agreement or a second referendum that could stop Brexit from happening.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Tim Martin is a Brexit legend. pic.twitter.com/Uk5WZdjUXk — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2018

The EU27 has prepared legal grounds to accept the UK cancellation of the request to leave the bloc under Article 50. However there is a general consensus among the UK legal experts, that the second referendum would discredit the entire mechanism of plebiscite, and should be avoided in principle, dividing referendums outcome on ‘suitable‘ and ‘unsuitable‘, thus adopt an opportunistic approach.

Brexit pressure rises, but UK government says no to second vote https://t.co/mYMfvehH1v pic.twitter.com/Uc5ksiBM9M — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) December 16, 2018