EU celebrates Migrants Day

On the occasion of International Migrants Day on 18 December, the European Commission and the High Representative made the following statement:

“The history of humankind is a history of migration. For thousands of years people have migrated from one place to another, for a variety of reasons, and continue to do so: Today, there are 258 million international migrants worldwide.

Ahead of International #MigrantsDay, we remember that people have always been on the move for a variety of reasons and will continue to do so. A better management of migration requires global cooperative alliances, such as the Global Compact #ForMigration. https://t.co/c7DBYa1BwW pic.twitter.com/52lhKaogwA — DimitrisAvramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) December 17, 2018

“On International Migrants Day, the European Union reaffirms its enduring commitment to protect migrants’ human rights, to prevent perilous irregular journeys and ensure opportunities for legal and safe pathways instead.

New walls against migrants are "morally unacceptable", says the @PACE_Migration Committee in a strong statement to mark #MigrantsDayhttps://t.co/Yjar6LXEWa pic.twitter.com/PENcJeVJLs — PACE (@PACE_News) December 17, 2018

“In order to do this, we are working with all our partners around the world – countries of origin, transit and destination and international organisations. Migration requires global, cooperative alliances: No country can address migration on its own – neither in Europe nor elsewhere in the world.

On #MigrantsDay I reiterate my call on @coe countries to put #HumanRights at the centre of their migration policies. They should refrain from criminalising and restricting the work of organisations and individuals assisting migrants and protecting their rights. #IMD2018 pic.twitter.com/oq703wPz4x — Commissioner for Human Rights (@CommissionerHR) December 17, 2018

“This is the core message of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which will provide the global framework for improving migration management. It is by working together, in the spirit of shared responsibility, that we can jointly turn migration from a common challenge into a shared opportunity.

This year, International #MigrantsDay and the 2-year anniversary of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection & Reintegration coincide in date and spirit: Migration #WithDignity Our story – > https://t.co/zXVvrj38id #AfricaTrustFund pic.twitter.com/VpMJew8QmJ — IOM EU Office (@IOMatEU) December 17, 2018

“The European Union’s comprehensive approach on migration is built in the same vein: seeking to address the drivers of irregular migration; fighting against smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings; ensure adequate protection for those in need, better manage Europe’s external borders, while enabling legal migration channels. For the benefit of all of us.”

At eve of the EU institutions celebration more than five thousand people came to the European Headquarters in Brussels to protest against Global Compact for Migration, and imposition of migrants on local communities by the EU open-door policies.