Macron-Merkel Aachen Treaty controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel signed a friendship treaty in Aachen (Germany). The document is designed to deepen the Franco-German alliance, lift it up to a “new level” with a purpose of improving lives of citizens in both countries.

The treaty was signed in the German city of Aachen, the legendary capital of King Charlemagne, as France and Germany marked the 56th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty.

The idea isn’t new. Paris, in particular, has regularly suggested renewing the treaty in the decades since it was first signed, despite the fact that amendments have been added over the years.

The Treaty of Aachen will be the “foundation of cooperation between our countries,” said Merkel. “Seventy-four years, a single human lifetime, after the end of World War II, what seems self-evident is being called into question again,” she continued. “That’s why, first of all, there needs to be a new commitment toward our responsibility within the European Union, a responsibility held by Germany and France.”

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to those “spreading lies” about the treaty and underlined the importance of French-German reconciliation.

“Those who forget the value of French-German reconciliation are making themselves accomplices of the crimes of the past. Those who … spread lies are hurting the same people they are pretending to defend by seeking to repeat our history,” Macron said.

“Opinion of a professor of law who asks for the Constitutional Council ruling, because the treaty of #Aachen carries several attacks on the national sovereignty. Neither the Constitutional Council, nor the French, nor the Parliament have been consulted” wrote in his Twitter mico blog Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the leader of “Debout, la France!” (‘Stand up, France!‘), promoting direct democracy. The politician referred to an article in Le Figaro newspaper, written by the professor of law faculty of the University Paris II-Panthéon-Assas, Olivier Gohin, who argues, that several clauses of the treaty are not in conformity with the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, and asked for the Court ruling.

