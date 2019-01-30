EU refuses to reopen Brexit deal

Following the demands of the British lawmakers Prime Minister Theresa May is attempting to renegotiate an Article 50 deal with the European Union, however Brussels is firm in its refusal of introduction of any change. The Irish border ‘backstop’ remains the apple of discord. (Image: illustration).

Within the current disposition the EU is preparing for ‘hard’ Brexit, meaning to leave the bloc under the WTO rules.

EP’s #Brexit point man ⁦@guyverhofstadt⁩ « We shall not sacrifice the internal market, and we shall not let our Irish friends down! » pic.twitter.com/tXUDC7niEh — Jurek Kuczkiewicz (@jujikucz) January 30, 2019

The EU top negotiator Michel Barnier said the position of Brussels institutions vis-à-vis the deal remains unchanged.

🎥 @MichelBarnier wraps up #Brexit meeting with European Parliament: “I have only one point to make. To confirm that these institutions remain united. We stand by the agreement we have negotiated with the UK…” pic.twitter.com/L1IeuzzBeP — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) January 30, 2019

The EU rigid approach, and pressure applied to the UK, to opinion of experts is an attempt to direct Britons to cancellation of Brexit in one or the other form: for postponing it indefinitely, or demanding the second referendum.

Meanwhile the attempt of Labour MP Yvette Cooper to delay Brexit and stop a ‘No Deal’ has failed