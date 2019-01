Prime Minister Theresa May will address her own political family members of parliament (MPs) with a request to send a message to Brussels informing they would support her Brexit deal if a plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland is replaced. (Image: Berlaymont).

Sabine Weyand, deputy Chief EU negotiator on #Brexit couldn’t be clearer today; the EU is not going to reopen the WA. https://t.co/esekpW04AK — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 28, 2019