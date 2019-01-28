Nigerian drug gang arrested in Sicily asylum

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in a radio interview on RTL that the government will close the Cara asylum seeker centre in Mineo, Sicily, by the end of this year. “The bigger the centres are, the easier it is for criminals to infiltrate,” Salvini said.

#Salvini: entro fine 2019 mi auguro chiusura anche del Cara di Mineo. Più grandi sono i centri, più difficile è il controllo.

Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) January 28, 2019

A gang of Nigerian drug dealers based at the Cara di Mineo (Catania) and practicing Mafia methods were dismantled thanks to law enforcement and the judiciary. “For my part, I repeat the commitment to empty it by the end of this year“, he added.

At Cara di Mineo asylum centre police arrested 19 false asylum seekers who belonged to the Nigerian drug mafia.

#squadramobile Catania indaga 19 appartenenti all'organizzazione criminale mafiosa nigeriana di matrice cultista "Vikings" con base operativa al CARA di Mineo, per traffico e spaccio stupefacenti, violenza sessuale e delitti contro la persona per imporre la

Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) January 28, 2019