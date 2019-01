Boris Johnson, the high-profile Brexit campaigner said that Prime Minister Theresa May would get widespread support if she got the European Union to ditch the Irish backstop.

If the PM is ready to fight back against Brussels then her deal could yet be fixed – but it will need the Freedom Clause https://t.co/F1ixr3oGyu — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 28, 2019

With less than nine weeks until the UK is due by law to leave the European Union on March 29, there is no Article 50 agreement yet.

The PM must go back to Brussels and either insist the backstop is removed entirely, or at the very least give us a legally binding change – within the text of the withdrawal agreement – that allows for the UK to come out of its own accord pic.twitter.com/gBVCC8in33 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 21, 2019