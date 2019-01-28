Dutch refuse migrants from SeaWatch3

The Netherlands will refuse an Italian of the Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini requesting to accept 47 migrants on humanitarian ship that is being blocked from Italian ports, it said in an issued statement.

Standoff between Italy and the Netherlands, as the latter refuses to reign in the #SeaWatch3 as it continues breaking the law off the coast of Libya. #Salvini #Rutte https://t.co/27KfKHhzBZ — AvdSchoot (@AvSchoot) January 28, 2019

The Sea Watch 3, run by a German humanitarian group and flying a Dutch flag, recovered the migrants out of a rubber boat off coast of Libya more than a week ago.

"We call on European governments to find a durable solution that prevents further deaths in the Mediterranean," says @Federation President @Francescorocca on #SeaWatch3 https://t.co/NR6Ag2U24s — IFRC Europe (@IFRC_Europe) January 28, 2019

Since then it has been sailing through high winds and 7-metre (23 ft) waves. Taking into consideration the weather, Italian authorities allowed the vessel to enter its waters, to find a shelter from a storm, however they refused to accept the illegal migrants. It is the second shuttle of the NGO vessel this month, the previous trip was successful, and they managed to convince the EU states to accept the migrants. Probably this success encouraged the crew to repeat it, demanding Europe to share the reception of illegal migrants between the member-states.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini threatens to sue the crew of Sea Watch 3, accusing it of supporting illegal migration. https://t.co/390HoaqB5D — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) January 27, 2019