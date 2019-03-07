MEP calls for specific legislation for terrorism victims

The initiator of the “White and black book on terrorism” Member of the European Parliament Maité PAGAZAURTUNDÚA-RUIZ (Spain, ALDE) hopes for a specific European legislation to assist the victims of terrorism, underlining that first aid is essential, and it means a great deal in recovery.

🗣 M Antonina Soto (@Ma_Soto_ ), psicóloga experta en atención emocional de emergencia a victimas: “La primera atención psicológica es fundamental para prevenir cuadros de estrés post traumático en las víctimas del terrorismo y la cooperación transfronteriza en la UE es clave” pic.twitter.com/FohkJxiJa6 — Maite Pagazaurtundúa (@maitepagaza) March 6, 2019

PAGAZAURTUNDÚA-RUIZ underlines that countries like Spain and France, having an extensive experience in dealing with victims of terrorism can share the it with the other member-states, lacking such a knowledge= The exchange of experience would help to provide effective aid to the victims, because dealing with the consequences if one of the ways of fighting terrorism.

An extensive research on the EU citizens-victims of terrorism, covering period of the beginning of the XXI century (2000-2018) is expected to rise the sensibilities for the lawmakers for necessity to create a special legislation, directed to assistance of the terrorism victims, developing common EU approach to the phenomena, through sharing the valuable experience across Europe. (Below: original interview in Spanish language).

More than 90% of EU victims of terrorism inside and outside the European Union are casualties of radical Islam jihad practice.

Europe: victim of #terrorism report presentation by @maitepagaza #EP #MEP: killed 1703 by djihadists versus 14 by extreme right, and 13 by extreme left. pic.twitter.com/FEv4OvJOQn — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 6, 2019

MEP Maité PAGAZAURTUNDÚA-RUIZ has personal experience of terrorism, losing her brother as a result of a targeted attack. Joseba PAGAZAURTUNDÚA, was murdered by Basque terrorist group ETA in 2003 after a long period of threats, harassment and aggression.