May warns off no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May attempts to convince the European Union to make “just one more push” to break an impasse on Article 50 deal to obtain the Westminster backing of her government’s Agreement next week, which is considered by many experts as an ultimate ‘last-minute’ fix. May also underlined that voting deal down next week, might mean the whole variety of options from Brexit delay to not leaving the bloc at all.

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May gives a speech in Grimsby https://t.co/vW3ylKzE5I — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 8, 2019

The EU decision-making process does not allow to re-open the negotiations process, only complementary political declarations are possible to add to the Article 50 deal. The EU executives made it clear the end last year, and repeated continuously: “that is the deal”.

"In December, Theresa May portrayed the withdrawal agreement as a resounding victory. Not a word of it has changed, but today, she's blaming the EU for it not being good enough."@mrjamesob | #Brexit pic.twitter.com/6kxKw92Aa6 — LBC (@LBC) March 8, 2019

Meanwhile EU Ambassadors in Brussels were summoned to a meeting on Brexit, including the no-deal scenario.

EU27 ambassadors have been summoned to a meeting about #Brexit this afternoon at 3pm Brussels time. — Adam Fleming (@adamfleming) March 8, 2019