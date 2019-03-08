May warns off no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May attempts to convince the European Union to make “just one more push” to break an impasse on Article  50 deal to obtain the Westminster backing of her government’s Agreement next week, which is considered by many experts as an ultimate ‘last-minute’ fix. May also underlined that voting deal down next week,  might mean the whole variety of options from Brexit delay to not leaving the bloc at all.

The EU decision-making process does not allow to re-open the negotiations  process, only complementary political declarations are possible to add to the Article 50 deal. The EU executives made it clear the end last year, and repeated continuously: “that is the deal”.

Meanwhile EU Ambassadors  in Brussels were summoned to a meeting on Brexit,  including the no-deal scenario.

