8March: Europarl employees protest against inequality

#InternationalWomenDay European Parliament staff went on strike, protesting against inequality in the European parliament. In 60 years only two women reached the positions of speaker, however they both were elected last millennium.

# FeministStrike at the European Parliament main entrance at Simone Veil Agora: “We demand that women no longer have to bear the consequences of policies that don’t respect us”. The organisers of the event are the only gender-balanced group in the European Parliament. “We stand up for workers, environment, feminism, peace & human rights. Another Europe is possible!” says the European United Left/Nordic Green Left group, on its Twitter micro blog page.

For our 10,000th tweet, what could be better than a photo of our colleagues & comrades on #FeministStrike at the European Parliament. "We demand that women no longer have to bear the consequences of policies that don't respect us" @GabiZimmerMEP #IWD2019 #HuelgaFeminista2019 pic.twitter.com/cy9Tzmgbd1 — The Left in the European Parliament (@GUENGL) March 8, 2019