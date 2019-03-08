Barnier proposes “legally binding” Brexit interpretation

The top EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier offered to Theresa May’s government a “legally binding” interpretation of the Article 50 Withdrawal Agreement, the executive explained via his Twitter micro blog.

Barnier ensures the The EU will “continue working intensively over the coming days to ensure that the UK leaves the EU with an agreement”.

The proposal includes the EU commitment to give the UK the option to exit the “Single Customs Territory unilaterally”, on the condition the other elements of the backstop “must be maintained to avoid a hard border“.

“UK will not be forced into customs union against its will“, Barnier ensures.

The arbitration panel can already, under Article 178 of Withdrawal Agreement, “give UK the right to a proportionate suspension of its obligations under the backstop, as a last resort, if EU breaches its best endeavours/good faith obligations to negotiate alternative solutions”, the EU top negotiator explains. (Image: illustration).

