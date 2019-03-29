EU announces extraordinary Apirl Brexit Summit

Reflecting upon the third Westminster negative vote on the endorsed by the EU Article 50 Agreement, president of the European Council Donald Tusk calls for a Summit of the heads of states and governments in Brussels on April 10.

In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 29, 2019

Earlier the same day on March 29 House of Commons have rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement on the day the UK was due to leave the EU. The document has been negotiated for two years.

The government lost by 344 votes to 286, a margin of 58.

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May closes the debate before MPs vote on Brexit in @HouseofCommons https://t.co/hcjBaBFnUu — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 29, 2019

From now onward the European Commission prepares for no-deal Brexit.

"No-deal” scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU has been preparing for this since 12/2017. Now fully prepared. We will remain united. Benefits of WA, including transition period, will not be replicated in “no-deal” scenario. Sectoral mini-deals are not an option. pic.twitter.com/JJndIjMtTy — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 29, 2019