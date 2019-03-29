EU announces extraordinary Apirl Brexit Summit
Reflecting upon the third Westminster negative vote on the endorsed by the EU Article 50 Agreement, president of the European Council Donald Tusk calls for a Summit of the heads of states and governments in Brussels on April 10.
Earlier the same day on March 29 House of Commons have rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement on the day the UK was due to leave the EU. The document has been negotiated for two years.
The government lost by 344 votes to 286, a margin of 58.
AMENDED:
From now onward the European Commission prepares for no-deal Brexit.