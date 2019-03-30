Italy champion of wine exports

Italy wine exports were worth €6.2 billion, keeping Italy second only to France in the ranking of world producers, said the report of the institute of Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies (ISMEA).

The value of Italian wine exports is up 3.3% in 2018 and has increased by 70% over the last decade.

Italy produced 55 million hectolitres of wine in 2018, an increase of 29% with respect to the previous year. In a report ISMEA said that 20 million hectolitres of that wine was sold abroad.

Germany stays in the lead in volumes of imports of Italian wines, followed by USA, UK, France, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Russia and Sweden. However is value is considered, the Americans trend to buy the most expensive wines, followed by Germans and Britons. The Japanese are also partial of Italian wines, entering the list of 10 top importers in both volumes and value category.

Region of Puglia delivers around 17% of the Italy’s total wine production, producing more wine than any other region in Italy.