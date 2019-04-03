May-Corbyn compromise evokes skepticism

British Prime Minister Theresa May met opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a common Brexit solution, endorsing her government Article 50 Agreement with the EU.

After her EU withdrawal deal (WA) was rejected three times in the House of Commons, with MPs, including her Conservative Party divided over Brexit deal negociated for two years, May said she would talk to the Labour Party leader in a bid to overcome the stalemate, becoming a Brexit crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon: A #Brexit deal between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will be a "second best compromise" that "satisfies nobody, makes the country poorer, and potentially could be unpicked by a new PM like Boris Johnson" [tap to expand] https://t.co/3SAsx9pVxG pic.twitter.com/EYrGIdzbQZ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 3, 2019

