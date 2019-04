Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on that Prime Minister Theresa May had not moved far enough in a first round of crisis talks intended to achieve a breakthrough in the domestic deadlock over endorsement of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement to avoid disorderly exit from the European Union. (Image above: illustration).

In my meeting with Theresa May I put forward Labour's alternative plan and raised the option of a public vote to prevent No Deal or leaving on a bad deal. There wasn’t as much change in her position as I expected but we'll have further discussions tomorrow. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 3, 2019

“There hasn’t been as much change as I expected,” Corbyn said, according to British media reports. “The meeting was useful but inconclusive”