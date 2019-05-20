Farage Brexit party leads Eurosceptics
The European Parliament election in the UK on May 23 is expected to demonstrate the polarization of views over Brexit, with strongly Eurosceptic and Eurocentric parties. (Image above: European Parliament, Strasbourg, France).
The pro-Brexit voters are largely expected to support Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. Among the Remainers the vote will be splintered between several strongly Eurocentric parties: the Liberal Democrats, Change UK and the Green Party.
The United Kingdom is divided into 12 electoral regions – nine in England, and one each for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. In total it will elect 73 Members of the European Parliament (MEP).
Parties submit a list of candidates for each region, and voters select a party rather than an individual candidate. As the seats are allocated to a party, they in turn allocate them to candidates starting from the top of their list.
Britain is taking part in the elections because it delayed the date of its exit from the EU, but its MEPs will leave the parliament when Brexit happens. If the UK has left the EU by the end of June, the MEPs will not take up their seats.