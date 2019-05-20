Farage Brexit party leads Eurosceptics

The European Parliament election in the UK on May 23 is expected to demonstrate the polarization of views over Brexit, with strongly Eurosceptic and Eurocentric parties. (Image above: European Parliament, Strasbourg, France).

Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2019

The pro-Brexit voters are largely expected to support Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. Among the Remainers the vote will be splintered between several strongly Eurocentric parties: the Liberal Democrats, Change UK and the Green Party.

The decision to delay our departure from the EU was solely that of the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/udOMe8uvtm — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) May 20, 2019

The United Kingdom is divided into 12 electoral regions – nine in England, and one each for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. In total it will elect 73 Members of the European Parliament (MEP).

Parties submit a list of candidates for each region, and voters select a party rather than an individual candidate. As the seats are allocated to a party, they in turn allocate them to candidates starting from the top of their list.

Britain is taking part in the elections because it delayed the date of its exit from the EU, but its MEPs will leave the parliament when Brexit happens. If the UK has left the EU by the end of June, the MEPs will not take up their seats.

Only a few more days until the European elections start! Check the map below to find out on what day the elections are held in your country. Information on how to vote can be found here https://t.co/a9NyCC9Lom./ pic.twitter.com/oZBfYtpaRk — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) May 20, 2019