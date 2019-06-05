Euorparl: Brexit party doesn’t join ENF

Far-right parties’ intentions to create a powerful Eurosceptic bloc in the European Parliament (pciutred) failed when Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice party – and the UK Brexit Party both announced they would not join such a congregation.

Brexit Party won't be joining Matteo Salvini's eurosceptic bloc in the EU Parliament. Nigel Farage says: 'I can confirm that this is not the case and that the Brexit Party will not be joining the ENF Group.' — Joe Barnes (@Barnes_Joe) June 5, 2019

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s conservative ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), ruled out joining a political group along with Italiy’s Lega Salvini, France’s National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which won 29 of Britain’s 72 seats in the European Parliament, also said it would not join Marine Le Pen‘s Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group. Britain is due to quit the EU on October 31 but the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will start their work from July onward, and stay until Brexit takes place.

Germany: MEP Nico Semsrott (Die PARTEI) joins the Greens/EFA in the EU Parliament. While this increases the lead of Greens/EFA to 3 seats in the pre-Brexit parliament, EAPN is still 7 seats ahead in the post-Brexit parliament. Details: https://t.co/JaP0MTHddh #EP2019 pic.twitter.com/5Edv5zXhU2 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) June 4, 2019