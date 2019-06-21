EU distances from US-Iran tensions

The EU Council president Donald Tusk took distance from the  U.S.-Iran tensions, explaining during the Summit press-conference concluding the two-day meeting in Brussels, it were better to react with reserve on the bilateral escalation.

At margins of the EU Summit in Brussels German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Trump‘s decision to pull back from a retaliatory attack, she  also called for diplomatic solution.

President Trump said that the United States military had been “cocked and loaded” for a strike against Iran on previous night, but that he called it off with 10 minutes to spare when a general explained that 150 people were highly likely to die in the attack.

President Trump approved and canceled an offensive on Iran with just minutes to spare. The President approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for shooting down an unmanned American surveillance drone. The American operation was to be carried out before sunrise against Iranian military sites to avoid human casualties.

Iran shot down a U.S. Navy surveillance drone on June 19, while the two sides disputing where it occurred. Tehran has said the drone was flying over Iranian airspace, while American officials have been imperative the aircraft was in international airspace.

