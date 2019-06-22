Russia-Georgia flights cancelled

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree, which imposes a temporary ban on passenger flights between Russia and Georgia from July 8, the Kremlin press service announced. (Image above: illustration).

Putin temporarily suspends passenger air service with Georgia https://t.co/a6DSD0nugC pic.twitter.com/9wLXr2WTBr — TASS (@tassagency_en) June 21, 2019

“From July 8, 2019, Russian airlines are temporarily prohibited from carrying out air transportation (including commercial flights) of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Georgia,” the ukaz reads.

In addition, tour operators and travel agents are recommended “for the duration of the ban … to refrain from selling a tourist product that includes transportation of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Georgia”.

#Kremlin blasts #Tbilisi protests as ‘Russophobic provocation’ READ MORE: https://t.co/uFGDr8ioYK VIDEO: Police fire rubber bullets & tear gas at anti-govt protest near #Georgia parliament in Tbilisi on Thursday pic.twitter.com/o2oOPLXhg9 — RT (@RT_com) June 21, 2019

Putin instructed the government to take measures to repatriate Russian citizens temporarily staying in Georgia.

The decree was signed “in order to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation, to protect citizens of the Russian Federation from criminal and other unlawful actions and in accordance with federal law on Security dated December 28, 2010,” the document says.

The ban will stay in place until that country’s authorities can guarantee security of Russian nationals, president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

On June 20, several thousand protesters demanded resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm the building of Parliament in the capital Tbilisi.. In response, police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. According to Georgian media, dozens were detained, 240 people suffered injuries.

The protests infuriated by Russian State Duma delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On Thursday morning, IAO President Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament building. Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue.

Later, a decision was taken to wrap up the session and for the Russian delegation to leave the country. Members of the ruling ‘Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia’ party said that they did not know that Gavrilov had been scheduled to open the event, claiming that the protocol office had made a mistake.

Tonight's demonstration in #Tbilisi is still ongoing but a majority have now left. Protest leaders announced 3 demands:

1) Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia resign

2) Protesters detained since yesterday released

3) Elections in 2020 held with a fully proportional system pic.twitter.com/iQSp7t71eM — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) June 21, 2019

Secretary General of the ruling ‘Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia’ party and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced on Friday that Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze decided to step down.

Lit phones held to sky in peaceful protest on Rustaveli Avenue, so far has not seen the same violence as last night #tbilisi pic.twitter.com/lpoHiEMzR8 — Kira Taylor (@KiraTaylor15) June 21, 2019