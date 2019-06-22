EU-Swiss investors at brink of separation

European Union and Swiss investors will lose direct access to each others’ stock exchanges from July 1 as a result of an argument over a partnership treaty.

European Commission will not opt for extending of the equivalence regime that allows EU investors trade on Swiss stock exchange, effectively ending it as of July 1. according to the European diplomats.

The deadline of June 21 for the Commission to make such a proposal is overdue, and there will be no last-minute fix, because Bern did not endorse a partnership treaty with the EU that had been negotiated for years, a European diplomat said.

Can there be a "Swixit" even if Switzerland is not an EU member? Absolutely. And Swiss investors will be the first to feel it. EU officials warn the Swiss stock exchange's access to the bloc will end June 30 unless the government agrees to a new treaty regulating relations. — DW Europe (@dw_europe) June 18, 2019

The move by the EU, its biggest trading partner, will prompt retaliation from Bern, which last year drew up contingency plans to block by decree trading of Swiss shares on EU-based exchanges.

The Swiss government just refused to back down to the EU, after the EU repeated its ultimatum to cut off access for Swiss stock exchanges from 1 July if Switzerland does not accept an update to the EU-Swiss relationship (which includes ECJ and dynamic alignment with EU rules) https://t.co/8pXO49lnQc — Pieter Cleppe (@pietercleppe) June 21, 2019

“Should the EU not extend Swiss exchanges’ access to the EU market Switzerland would activate the protective measures decided on 8 June 2018 with effect from the end of June,” said government spokesperson.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Switzerland signed the #Bilaterale I🇨🇭🇪🇺containing 7 agreements on ✅Free movement of persons

✅Technical barriers to trade

✅Public procurement markets

✅Agriculture

✅Research

✅Civil aviation

✅Overland transport#SwissEUrelationshttps://t.co/1ImxxvLvPJ — Swiss Mission to EU (@SwissmissionEU) June 21, 2019