Will Greenland follow Alaska?

An idea to purchase Greenland from Denmark came one and a half century after the successful operation of acquisition of Alaska from Russia (1867) for an amount of USD7,2 million. The other historic deal was an acquisition of Louisiana for USD15 million from France (1803).

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen‘s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” President Trump tweeted.

….The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

While meeting with reporters in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she did not wish Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his trip to Denmark to become a diplomatic crisis.

“I actually think we have responded very nicely from the Danish side,” Frederiksen said. “When you are close allies and good friends, like Denmark and the U.S. are, there should also be room for disagreements along the way. I hope we can stop this discussion soon.”

“Obviously, the right decision for this country,” U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said, claiming he had put forward the idea of purchase of Greenland. “…Several months ago I met with the Danish ambassador, and I proposed they sell Greenland to us.” It is a right decision for the United States, he added.

Greenland is a autonomous Arctic territory of Denmark, with a population of 56,480 people (2013). About 80% of Greenland is covered by a shield of ice. The territory also has “untold” economic potential in mineral wealth, Cotton said.

The Senator underlined that the territory’s location makes it a vital component of the U.S. defense posture. There’s good reason that Thule Air Force Base has remained operable in northern Greenland since the 1950s, he said.

The Kingdom of Denmark implemented steps for enforce democracy for people of Greenland, granting them home rule in 1979, and in 2008 more powers were transferred from Danish government to local authorities – Greenland government – in Self-Government Act.

