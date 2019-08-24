Russian Ambassador Yakovenko left London

Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko (65) has relinquished his duties in London and left for Moscow, the Embassy in the UK informed on August 24.

24 August Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mr Alexander Yakovenko relinquished his duties and departed to Russia.

Mr Ivan Volodin, Minister-Counsellor, acts as Chargé d'Affaires a.i. pic.twitter.com/JQ4EDDxWvE — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) August 24, 2019

“24 August 2019 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mr Alexander Yakovenko relinquished his duties and departed to Russia,” the embassy stated.” Ivan Volodin, minister-counsellor, will act as chargé d‘affaires a.i.”

Humbled and honoured to assume duties of Russia's Chargé d'affaires in the UK. Many many thanks to @Amb_Yakovenko and best wishes for his new endeavours! — Ivan Volodin (@IvanVolodinRUS) August 24, 2019

Mr.Yakovenko was appointed ambassador to the UK in 2011.