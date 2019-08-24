Russian Ambassador Yakovenko left London

Posted on by Leave a comment

Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko (65) has relinquished his duties in London and left for Moscow, the Embassy in the UK informed on August 24.

24 August 2019 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mr Alexander Yakovenko relinquished his duties and departed to Russia,” the embassy stated.” Ivan Volodin, minister-counsellor, will act as chargé daffaires a.i.”

Mr.Yakovenko was appointed ambassador to the UK in 2011.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s