Tense G7 opens in Biarritz

World leaders are gathering in Biarritz (France) for the G7 summit. Addressing the event the European Council President Donald Tusk said will be a “difficult test of unity and solidarity” due to deep divisions over a range of issues including trade and climate change.

US officials say Macron surprised Trump at hotel. US is expressing frustration that much of G7 is about climate change, Africa development, gender inequality and other issues they see as "niche," in words of one senior admin official, and that French won't accept US edits. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 24, 2019

The annual gathering of the G7 nations (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) some of the world’s key industrial countries, open on August 24 in the French Atlantic resort of Biarritz.

G7 leaders arrive for summit in France as global disputes threaten unity https://t.co/9IC5ZTSdZX pic.twitter.com/S7L0tJLscR — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) August 24, 2019

The three-day summit is taking place against the backdrop of an escalating trade war between the US and China, Brexit, mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran nuclear programme and global concern over Amazon forest fires ravaging Brazil.

Thousands of different groups of protesters from all over the world rallied in the nearby town of Hendaye.

Thousands of protesters marched at G7 protests near the French coastal resort of Biarritz to demand action from world leaders https://t.co/LY8D8zRgND pic.twitter.com/jz4ziiAUoP — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2019