Trump supports Conte as Italian PM

Former Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte could recover to lead a coalition between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). (Image: archive).

The two parties are in talks to try and form a coalition following the collapse of a pact between PD and the League party which led to Conte’s resignation last week.

Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte. Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

“We positively greet the openings from authoritative members of the PD on the future role of Prime Minister Conte. We are ready for a dialogue on policies” 5-Star said in a statement. American President Trump also tweeted his opinion: “Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte. Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!”

#BREAKING US President Trump expresses hope Giuseppe Conte remains Italy's prime minister pic.twitter.com/KdLy9hNgSe — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 27, 2019

Matteo Salvini’s party, the League, is indignant, underlining that the party won 34% of the national vote in the European elections and that it was polling as high as 39% in the beginning of August.

“Let’s hope that if a Democratic Party-Five Star government is formed, the people will rise up as soon as possible,” said Alessandra Locatelli, a League minister.

“A government made up of Five Star and the Democrats will not correspond to the sentiment of the people,” Salvini said, who remains as Interior minister and deputy prime minister in spite of the governmental crisis.

Onore e Libertà valgono piú di 1.000 ministeri. Non si molla, mai! pic.twitter.com/fHzqh90v3D — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 27, 2019