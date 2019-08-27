Italy ends NGO planes search operations

Italy has stopped two planes used by NGOs to search for migrant boats navigating from African coast to Europe in the Mediterranean.

Neue Eskalation: Italien verweigert Starterlaubnis und hindert damit die Flugzeuge #Moonbird und #Colibri an der #Seenotrettung. https://t.co/5RgkL39l4V — Matthias Monroy (@matthimon) August 27, 2019

The planes – Moonbird and Colibri – have been used by the German NGO Sea-Watch and the French NGO Pilotes Volontaires respectively and have been undertaking reconnaissance missions over the Mediterranean since 2017.

✈️ Dallo scorso febbraio il nostro team aereo vola quasi costantemente. Il monitoraggio che svolgiamo è necessario per osservare la situazione nel Mediterraneo. #Moonbird si trova ora in manutenzione e sta ricevendo alcuni nuovi pezzi. pic.twitter.com/I2lbclapV1 — Sea-Watch Italy (@SeaWatchItaly) August 18, 2019

Lately neither aircraft could take off because the Italian civil aviation authority said they could “only be used for recreational and non-professional activities”.