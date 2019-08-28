Salvini predicts “long agony” of new government
Italy‘s Democratic Party (PD) and Five Star Movement announced that they have agreed to form a coalition government.
“We consider it worthwhile to try this experience,” the PD’s Nicola Zingaretti said after meeting the Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
It was agreed that Giuseppe Conte, who resigned last week, will return, and continue serving as Prime minister.
The upcoming government between Lega‘s former ally the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caused the “dismay“, Matteo Salvini said after government crisis consultations with President Sergio Mattarella. It is likely it would be a reincarnation of the 2011-12 short-lived technocratic government of Mario Monti.
“Mattarella must put an end to this indecent spectacle“, Salvini demanded. He added that “according to the procedure we were rapid, precise, direct, honest to the hilt with President Mattarella to whom we expressed the dismay not only of the League but of millions of Italians with regard to the theater of the war for posts taking place for days” with the ‘horse trading‘ by the M5S and PD delegations.
Commenting on the recycled Prime minister Giuseppe Conte, Salvini said he got is post on “instructions from Paris, Berlin, Brussels, a Monti #2″.
“Some people were bothered by a government that was restoring pride, sovereignty and a future to Italian families”.
Salvini said that “60 million Italians are being held hostage by 100 MPs”.
“The blunt truth is emerging that some hundreds of desperate parliamentarians are ready to do anything to avoid giving up their seats”, Matteo Salvini, the Lega leader said, while reacting on government gambit.
“Wouldn’t it be wiser and more honest and decisive to let Italians vote and for five years have a solid, stable and coherent majority?“, he asked a rhetoric question.
“The government that is about to be born will be weak, and desired in Brussels and Berlin. Mattarella asked for a government with a long prospect: tell me seriously, someone, if an M5S and PD government would have long prospects” – “It’s would be a long agony”, Salvini concluded.
“Di Maio has decided to play a completely marginal role within a government #M5sPd , when he could have become premier on a proposal from #Salvini . Politically it’s suicide. But this agreement does not only mark the political suicide of #DiMaio , but of the entire MoVimento“ Italian philosopher Paolo Becchi wrote in his Twitter micro blog.