European Council President Donald Tusk said that the EU and the UK were “very close” to concluding Article 50 Agreement, often referred to as “Brexit Deal”. After the European Council Summit, endorsing the deal, the approval by Westminster and the European Parliament will be the final steps to seal it.

President Tusk was addressing the press corps at Brussels Brexit Summit after the 27 European Union member states agreed to approve of a deal, under which Britain will leave on October 31 in an orderly fashion.

#EUCO @BorisJohnson is ebulliently enthusiastic about new #BrexitDeal but vicious tongues in #Brussels corridors of power say #Article50 deal is worse than PM May deal, and #Westminster will vote it down. pic.twitter.com/ifVRMpukzJ — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 17, 2019

However the experts say the Brexit deal is far from being sealed, while there is growing scepticism among British Members of Parliament, who oppose it, claiming that the second version of the Article 50 Agreement is worse than the forme Prime Minister May deal.

Since day one, the EU has been united. We negotiated with the #UK as one union, one family. We put peace and people above everything else. Now it’s time to turn a page and look towards our new partnership with the UK #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/6oOTI7PWTZ — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 17, 2019

