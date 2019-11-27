MEPs approve of Leyen Commission

The plenary vote has concluded the process of careful examination by Parliament of the proposed team of commissioners. Its objective has been to ensure that the EU’s executive body has the democratic legitimacy to act in the interest of Europeans.

The MEPs approved of Ursula von der Leyen team with +461 in favour, -157 against and 89 abstentions.

European Parliament elects the new Commission by 461 in favour, 157 against & 89 abstentions pic.twitter.com/XYbIqPoZXc — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) November 27, 2019

MEPs elected Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president in July. Then, from the end of September to mid-November, parliamentary committees organised hearings with each of the nominees to judge their suitability for their proposed post.

On 21 November political group leaders and Parliament’s president Sassoli agreed that the process of examination had been completed and that Parliament is ready to hold the final plenary vote.

The vote took place after the introduction of the opinions of the leaders of the political groups on Wednesday 27 November in presence of Ursula von der Leyen, who will her team and the new Commission’s programme. Following a debate, MEPs will decide by simple majority whether to elect the Commission or not.

The new Commission will start work on 1 December.

🔴 LIVE: Parliament votes on the new European Commission. A simple majority (at least 50% of votes cast + 1) is needed for the approval. Watch the vote ⬇ https://t.co/Mpp544QUPg — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) November 27, 2019