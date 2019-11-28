EU diplomatic appointments

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announces the intention to appoint two new Heads of EU Delegations. They will be formally appointed following receipt of the agréments:

• Olof SKOOG has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations. He is currently Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations.

• Sven KUEHN VON BURGSDORFF has been nominated as Head of the EU Office to West Bank and Gaza Strip. He is currently Senior Advisor on Mediation to the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Common Security Defence Policy-Crisis Response, European External Action Service (EEAS).