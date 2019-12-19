EP President calls for Catalan MEP release

Catalan independence leader Oriol Junqueras(pictured)has been protected by the immunity as an Member of the European Parliament when he was jailed by the Spanish Supreme Court , and according the EU Court ruling should be fully restored in his rights, and subsequently given an opportunity to exercice his function.

“I call upon the competent Spanish authorities to align with the ruling. I have given a mandate to the services to evaluate its possible impact on the composition” the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said.

#ECJ: a person elected to the #EP acquires the status of MEP at the time of the official declaration of the results and enjoys, form that time, the immunities attached to that status #Junqueras @junqueras (press release will follow) — EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) December 19, 2019

Following the advice issued last month by Advocate General, Maciej Szpunar, the European Court of Justice said that Junqueras became an MEP from the moment the European election results were announced at the end of May and that he thus “enjoys the immunity guaranteed by Article 9 of the Protocol.

The ECJ found that a person elected acquires the status of member of the @Europarl_EN and therefore enjoys immunity. I call upon the competent Spanish authorities to align with the ruling. I have given a mandate to the services to evaluate its possible impact on the composition. pic.twitter.com/CPK7wTCdAk — David Sassoli (@EP_President) December 19, 2019

The ECJ also underlined that Junqueras also protected by “the immunity as regards travel” which applies “while they are travelling to the place of meeting of the European Parliament, including to that first sitting”.

BBC News – Jailed Catalan leader 'should have had immunity', rules EU court https://t.co/UzVCEpx14K — Clara Ponsatí (@ClaraPonsati) December 19, 2019

Spanish courts prevented Junqueras to take an oath on the country’s constitution, which they say is necessary to become an MEP.

Junqueras, who had been in pre-trial detention since 2017 was elected to the EU Parliament in May 2019 for the Greens/European Free Alliance group.

📽️ | Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont celebrates the European Court of Justice ruling on jailed Oriol Junqueras' immunity: "The Court of Justice of the EU has made a decision to reinforce the founding values of the union." 📝 | Read more: https://t.co/T5eVlvIlW1 pic.twitter.com/zARvhY9aIX — Catalan News (@catalannews) December 19, 2019