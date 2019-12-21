Catalan MEPs join Europarl

“Catalan independence leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin received temporary accreditation budges or Members of the European Parliament on December 20, a day after the European Union’s high court issued a ruling in their favour.

Till present they were unable to collect their credentials because of the risks of being arrested upon Spain arrest warrant, both politicians, who live in self-imposed exile in Belgium, should get full accreditation in January at the earliest, the president of the European Parliament said.

The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) also clarified that imprisoned separatist leader Oriol Junqueras was entitled to immunity as an MEP after being elected in May.

Borrell starts new job comparing Puigdemont to an ETA member and criticising Belgium via @Elnacionalcaten https://t.co/BwsDIvnL7e BLADY BASTARD — Josep-Lluís Domènech🎗️ (@JosepLDomenech) December 20, 2019

Mr Puigdemont and Mr Comin also won European Parliament seats in May but the arrest warrants, issued by Spanish prosecution prevented them from taking their oaths and collecting their MEP credentials.

We are at the place where we should have been six months ago,” Mr Puigdemont told reporters inside the European Parliament, where he and Comin collected their badges.

📽️ | Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont says being granted MEP accreditation is "a great victory for Europe." 📝 | Read more: https://t.co/83Tjbqxswb pic.twitter.com/jRbngSQn4N — Catalan News (@catalannews) December 20, 2019

The former Catalan government president said he is looking forward to taking part in the next parliamentary session in Strasbourg. He also criticised the Spanish judiciary, which he underlined was not independent and could not guarantee the defence of their rights.

A victory for democracy and freedom. After much obstruction and delay, Finally able to defend the interests and the voice of their voters and Catalan.

Welcome in the European Parliament @KRLS @toni_comin pic.twitter.com/PyLmribCx9 — Assita Kanko MEP (@Assita_Kanko) December 20, 2019

Puigdemont faces an arrest warrant from Spain for his role in the 2017 failed independence drive in Catalonia. The warrant is being analysed by Belgium.