The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell has called for an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council with the Member States on Friday afternoon, 10 January, to discuss recent developments in Iraq and Iran.

“EU will play its full role to seek de-escalation of tensions in the region”, Borrell wrote on his Twitter micro blog.

Initially the Council of Foreign Affairs was scheduled on 20 January 2020.