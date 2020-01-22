MPs approved Brexit bill

Westminster approved the latest Brexit bill, but rejected five amendments. They included provisions to reunite child refugees with families already in the UK, and guaranteed residence for millions of EU citizens.

MPs also rejected an amendment to register the 3.6 million EU citizens living in the UK.https://t.co/OZlfzvax3K — DW News (@dwnews) January 22, 2020

Members of Parliament gave their final backing to the Brexit bill after removing several amendments made by the House of Lords, including a provision to reunite unaccompanied refugee children whose families are already living in the UK.

The #BrexitBill has been passed by Parliament. Tomorrow, subject to royal assent, it becomes law. A special thanks to DExEU colleagues @JamesDuddridge & @LordCallanan & officials across the dept. pic.twitter.com/nHBaBoyg9A — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) January 22, 2020

The House of Commons effectively stripped the Withdrawal Agreement Bill — which dictates the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU — of five amendments.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the reunification of refugee children in EU member states with family members already in the UK was “ultimately a matter which must be negotiated with the EU, and the government is committed to seeking the best possible outcome in those negotiations.”

Today Parliament has completed the final stages of its consideration of the Brexit Bill in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords and it now goes to the Queen to receive Royal Assent. We promised to #GetBrexitDone and we are on track to leave on 31st January. pic.twitter.com/RYFvod2FpF — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) January 22, 2020

Another amendment included registering the 3.6 million EU citizens living in the UK, which would have provided documents to ensure continuity of their residence in the country. However, that amendment was removed from the bill.