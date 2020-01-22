Italy 5-Star leader quits

Luigi Di Maio stepped down as leader of Italy’s co-governing 5-Star movement, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the government’s parliamentary majority.

🇮🇹Di Maio presentará su renuncia como líder del M5S. El ministro de Exteriores, Luigi Di Maio, abandonará tras el desastre de su formación en las elecciones europeas de mayo https://t.co/gU6z1M2Dam — El Periódico (@elperiodico) January 22, 2020

He said Vito Crimi, the head of the anti-establishment party’s internal rules committee, would take over as caretaker until a new leader is chosen following a party congress to be held in the coming months.

The move by Di Maio, who will remain as foreign minister, comes days before a regional election in Emilia Romagna in which the right-wing League is threatening to end 75 years of uninterrupted PD rule.

That outcome could put the five-month-old government’s survival at risk.

