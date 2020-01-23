Queen signs Brexit Bill

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has become law after it received royal assent from the Queen Elizabeth II (image archive), having cleared all its stages in Westminster.

Tory MPs cheered the deputy speaker Nigel Evans while he confirmed in the House of Commons on January 23 that there was now a European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act.

Prime Minister Johnson finally succeeded in endorsing his bill through the Commons and the Lords after several failed attempts by his predecessor Theresa May.

