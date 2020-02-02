Gent: knife attack under investigation

A women has been shot by Belgium police after attacking two pedestrians with knife in busy street of #Gent, one of the top European destinations for cultural tourism.

The incident took place just minutes after a similar attack in #Streatham in London.

🔴 INFO – #Belgique : Une attaque au couteau a eu lieu ce Dimanche dans la ville de #Gand (nord-ouest), blessant deux personnes d'après des témoins. Le suspect a été blessé à la main par les tirs des policiers (Het Laatste Nieuws). #gent #steekpartij #stabbingattack #Belgium pic.twitter.com/81KkhGk4al — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) February 2, 2020

The street name is “Bevrijdingslaan” which in translation from Dutch means “Liberation” lane. The incident took place in late afternoon, around 16:00 Local time.

Gand: une femme attaque deux personnes au couteau, la police ouvre le feu https://t.co/qQcyzjWG3O pic.twitter.com/1TB15tFaOA — Le Soir (@lesoir) February 2, 2020

A woman was allegedly hit and injured in the hand by the police, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. She allegedly tried to stab two people with a knife. Also according to our colleagues from Het Laatste Nieuws, the victims with knife wounds were taken to hospital but their lives were not in danger. Local police and the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office are investigating the incident but are not yet able to provide further information.

An investigating judge has been summoned and the facts are under investigation. There is currently no indication that the incident at the Bevrijdingslaan in Ghent is an act of terrorism. This is reported by the Ghent service of the public prosecutor’s office of East Flanders, which does not give more details on the judicial investigation.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

In the UK "a man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

3)#ISIS-linked groups have taken to celebrating #londonattack & #Belgium stabbings, posting old and new posters & statements across various platforms. It would not be surprising if #ISIS #Amaq news claims soon, calling perps "Soldiers of the Islamic State," indicating IS-inspired pic.twitter.com/tS4ExFmqDH — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) February 2, 2020

“Stabbings occurring hours apart in #London and Belgian city of #Ghent are being treated as terrorism. Both instances bear telltale signs of #ISIS-inspired attacks: knives, random soft targets on busy streets, etc. No claim yet from any group, though” the director of SITE Intelligence group Rita Katz writes on her Twitter micro blog.

“#ISIS-linked groups have taken to celebrating #londonattack & #Belgium stabbings, posting old and new posters & statements across various platforms. It would not be surprising if #ISIS #Amaq news claims soon, calling perps “Soldiers of the Islamic State,” indicating IS-inspired” Katz concluded.