London jihadist released on licence

The assailant who strapped a fake bomb vest to his chest before stabbing two people in South London had been released from prison just days earlier, The Sun reports.

#SudeshAmman “smiled & laughed throughout the Old Bailey hearing including when Judge Mark Lucraft QC told him he was facing a custodial sentence of 'some length’.” He was laughing at British law & order that let him out 12 months later. https://t.co/aQgDW1DNvX — Jon Holbrook (@JonHolb) February 2, 2020

Sudesh Amman, 20, was being monitored by counter-terror police before the “knife obsessed” jihadi went on a rampage on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon.

So a Terrorist released on license only to commit terrorism! Once again the failures of our Criminal Justice system on full show.

When will we learn to lock them up and throw away the key. #nojusticeforJihadishttps://t.co/TeVQ7KiPhs — Steven Woolfe (@Steven_Woolfe) February 2, 2020

Amman, from Harrow, North London, was sentenced to more than three years in jail for committing terror offenses but let-out on automatic release after serving half his sentence despite concerns he still held extremist views.

In 2018, the Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman sent beheadings videos to his girlfriend, whom he said should kill her "kuffar" parents. He was freed last week, having served only 18 months for 13 terrorist offences. Why? #Streatham #SudeshAmmanhttps://t.co/K1tK6A8w8j — dominic carman (@CarmanDominic) February 2, 2020

The ISIS-supporting jihadi, who was only a teenager when arrested, was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents.

