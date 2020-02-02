Italy receives hundreds of migrants

A vessel with 363 migrants on board, operated by Spanish charity Open Arms has received the permission to dock in Sicilian port of Pozzallo. (Image above: illustration).

363 migrants allowed to disembark after several days in Mediterranean

Earlier on February 1, the charity announced that they have storage of food for another two days as it remained stranded in the Mediterranean hundreds of migrants on board.

Last news

After the fifth rescue last night, and 2 further evacuations, on board we have 363 shipwrecked.

We need a safe harbor where to disembark as soon as possible.



Italian media outlet Rai later reported that they would be distributed across the EU, as laid out in an EU agreement on settling migrants and refugees rescued in the Mediterranean, however there were no further details provided about the countries who agreed to receive them.

In an announcement delivered in 6 languages, the 403 survivors onboard Ocean Viking have just been told they will disembark in Taranto, Italy. Forced to risk their lives to flee across the Mediterranean, 216 men, 38 women & 149 children will soon finally reach safety

Boats operated by non-profit groups have transported over 600 migrants in the Mediterranean within a week. The 403 migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking have disembarked in Italy.

"There are currently 407 men, women & children, including 12 pregnant women, onboard the Ocean Viking. They report having fled a deteriorating situation in Libya despite winter conditions. With bad weather ahead, they need a Place of Safety to disembark as soon as possible"

The migrants aboard the Ocean Viking disembarked in Taranto, southern Italy. Among them were 216 men, 38 women and 149 children, mostly from Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea, according to the two organizations that run the ship, SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders (MSF). Twelve of the women were pregnant, government officials reported.

The Ocean Viking had picked up the migrants in five different rescue operations in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast since end January. One woman and her three children had already been evacuated to Malta because of medical issues.