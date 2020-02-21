Stoltenberg welcomes Afghanistan violence reduction

“I welcome today’s announcement that an understanding has been reached on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan.”

“This is a critical test of the Taliban’s willingness and ability to reduce violence, and contribute to peace in good faith.”

I welcome today’s announcement that an understanding has been reached on a significant reduction of violence across #Afghanistan. This could pave the way for a sustainable peace & ensure that the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists: https://t.co/LOvsUBQNMO pic.twitter.com/4zYVPhr4zs — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 21, 2020

“This could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists.

NATO Allies have been in Afghanistan since 2001. NATO currently has 16,000 troops in the country to support the Afghan security forces with training and funding, so that they can create the conditions for peace. NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability”