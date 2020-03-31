MEPs wish Brexit deadline to shift
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged by a group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to delay the agreed Brexit deadline taking into consideration the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic caused.
The European Parliament’s largest group of European People’s Party MEPs said the pandemic puts pressure on the chance of securing a trade deal by the planned date.
The British Prime Minister spokesman reacted, indicating that there were no plans to adjust the timetable.
It comes as EU and UK representatives met to discuss implementing the Brexit withdrawal agreement over video.
Under the agreement, the UK enters a transition period where it will continue to follow EU rules until 31 December 2020, by which time both sides say they hope to have agreed a trade deal.