MEPs wish Brexit deadline to shift

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged by a group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to delay the agreed Brexit deadline taking into consideration the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic caused.

Delay Brexit deadline amid coronavirus, MEPs urge Boris Johnson https://t.co/244Dy5ApoQ pic.twitter.com/UG8BW6Z5uq — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 31, 2020

The European Parliament’s largest group of European People’s Party MEPs said the pandemic puts pressure on the chance of securing a trade deal by the planned date.

Today UKCG exchanged views with #EC VP @MarosSefcovic on 1st EU-UK #JointCommittee on implementation of the #WithdrawalAgreement. Implementation in full remains a priority, incl the protocol on the Island of Ireland.#EP will ensure the necessary parliamentary scrutiny. — davidmcallister (@davidmcallister) March 31, 2020

The British Prime Minister spokesman reacted, indicating that there were no plans to adjust the timetable.

It comes as EU and UK representatives met to discuss implementing the Brexit withdrawal agreement over video.

Under the agreement, the UK enters a transition period where it will continue to follow EU rules until 31 December 2020, by which time both sides say they hope to have agreed a trade deal.